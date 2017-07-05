Calls for Dublin City Council to explain rejection of planning for high-rise tower

There are calls for Dublin City Council to explain why it rejected planning for a high-rise tower beside Tara Street Dart station.

Fianna Fail says it is causing confusion over what planners want for the city.

Deputy John Lahart says the council has already designated certain areas of the city suitable for high-rise development, and clearer guidance is needed about what that means.

"It begs the question as to why they zoned this particular section of land and specified that it could take high-rise and then turn down high-rise.

"Now if it was turned down because visually it was unacceptable or unattractive that would be one thing, and that's what I mean by the confusing signals," he said.