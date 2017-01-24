Calls for driverless cars to be introduced in Ireland to help rural pubs

The Seanad has heard calls for the government to pave the way for driverless cars, in order to help rural pubs.

A Fine Gael senator claims the idea could help to rejuvenate local communities, as there is no risk of drink driving.

Paddy Burke says the idea should be cleared by the government to prepare for future trends.

"To be honest I think that it will be a welcome addition to the rural areas because it may be one of the only things that might revitalise the rural pubs."