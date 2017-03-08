Calls for 'censorship' to stop as 'REPEAL' jumpers cut from Dáil TV feed
There have been complaints in the Dáil this afternoon, after three TDs wore jumpers calling for the repeal of the 8th Amendment.
The Dáil's TV feed deliberately cut to a sideways view, to hide the 'REPEAL' slogan worn by Paul Murphy, Ruth Coppinger, and Richard Boyd Barrett.
The jumpers coincide with a 'Strike 4 Repeal' which has seen thousands of demonstrators demanding the repeal of the 8th Amendment.
Similar jumpers were worn by the TDs last year, in a move later criticised by the Dáil's Ceann Comhairle - but others wore them last night in full view of TV cameras.
It led to complaints from independent TD Mattie McGrath: "I was stopped last week coming in with a daffodil."
One of the three TDs, Ruth Coppinger, says there is no reason to hide the slogans from the world.
"Minster I am wearing a repeal shirt and I hope that the censorship that's going on right now in relation to the camera work, not showing that will end... I don't think we should be censoring the word repeal in the Dáil."
