Calls for another Luas extension

The dust has barely settled on Cross City works, but there is already a call for another extension to the Luas.

One City Councillor wants the green line to run as far as Finglas, and eventually link up with Metro North.

Paul McAuliffe, who represents Ballymun, believes it will be needed as passenger numbers continue to grow.

He said: "What we want to see now is the plans to extend the green line from Broombridge up via Finglas and connected to what will be the Metro North line at Ballymun.

"That will provide real connectivity across the whole area, it will service places like Finglas and Charlestown.

