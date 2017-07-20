Call to teach children about animal welfare in school after cat killed by youths

The Government is being urged to teach children about animal cruelty in schools.

The plea from a Kilkenny pet owner comes following a rise in attacks in recent weeks.

The ISPCA is calling on the Department of Education to introduce a module on animal welfare in all primary schools in a bid to clamp down on the number of cases.

Martina Dunphy's cat is believed to have been killed by a group of children last week.

"What I was told was my cat was in somebody else's front garden lying out in the sun and that one of the youths picked her up and threw her to the dogs basically," she said.

"They chased her from where he threw her across to the green and they caught hold of her and killed her there."