Call them 'young person in conflict with the law', not 'yobs', says Oberstown

People are being urged to stop calling young offenders "yobs" or "thugs".

Instead, Oberstown Children's Detention Campus wants them to be called "a young person in conflict with the law".

It says inmates or prisoners should instead be referred to as "a young person detained in Oberstown".

The campus has issued a reference guide to encourage accurate language.

Director Pat Bergin said the centre is trying to stop repeat offending.

"We need to try to shape people's thinking. They are still young people; they are still children in development," he said.

"There's a psychological piece (to this). There's an emotional piece (also)."