Call for Junior Defence Minister to resign amid Defence Forces protest

A Senator has called for the Junior Defence Minister to resign.

It comes as wives and partners of the Defence Forces hold a 24-hour protest outside the Dáil claiming pay levels are too low, leaving one in five members of the forces having to access social welfare.

Members of the Irish UN Veterans Association, Peace Commissioner Tony Flanagan, Portlaoise, and Charlie Mann, Wexford, with Alisha Mahon Tobin, 11, Lucan, at the protest over pay and conditions for members of the Defence Forces at Leinster House. Pictures: Gareth Chaney

Senator Gerard Craughwell says Minister Paul Kehoe, who has responsibility for the Defence Forces, needs to go.

"I've called for the resignation of the Junior Minister. He has singularly failed to deal with the Defence Forces and the issues that pertain to that. It is all very well buying beautiful ships but we have nobody to sail those ships. What's the point? Where are we going?" he said