Call for end to legal aid fees for domestic violence victims

There are calls for an end to legal aid fees for victims of domestic violence.

The Free Legal Advice Centres (FLAC) has said it is preventing many people in desperate situations from seeking help.

Over 25,000 people got free information and advice last year - with most queries about family law, employment law, and housing.

"FLAC is concerned that people who are experiencing domestic violence and qualify for legal aid have to pay the legal aid fees, that they can apply for a waiver," said chief executive is Yvonne Woods.

"However, we feel this should be automatically waived for victims of domestic violence who are seeking legal protections that are really essential for them."

Launching its 2016 Annual Report, which showed that 25,710 people received legal advice from volunteer lawyers at legal advice clinics around Ireland or from FLAC’s Telephone Information & Referral Line, FLAC chairperson Peter Ward highlighted the unwavering commitment of FLAC volunteer lawyers in legal advice clinics all over Ireland:

"Getting basic legal information and advice to people when and where they need it is the first step in ensuring access to justice," he said.

"FLAC volunteers provide this in communities all around Ireland. We are extremely grateful for the time, professionalism and expertise that they contribute, week in, week out."