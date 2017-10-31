Call for crackdown on people who attack emergency workers at Halloween

There are calls for a crackdown on people who attack rescue crews responding to emergencies this Halloween.

It follows reports of unprovoked attacks on Dublin Fire Brigade across the weekend.

Fianna Fáil's John Lahart says first responders, and doctors and nurses in the country's A&E's have become high-risk targets.

"I think people who carry out attacks on front-line emergency workers, who are putting their own safety at risk to save others lives, it's really despicable," said Mr Lahart.

"We need the full rigour of the law. I don't think there can be any wavering in our support for front-line workers, particularly at critical times, like the lead up to Halloween and Halloween itself."

People are being reminded to check in on our elderly relatives and neighbours as trick and treating begins this evening.

Parents are also being warned about the dangers of fireworks and bonfires, especially for children with asthma.