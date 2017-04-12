Call for action over gender pay gap
Action needs to be taken to tackle the gender pay gap.
A Labour TD says Ireland is still not doing enough to tackle inequality in the workplace.
It comes as employers in the UK have this month begun publishing figures on the salaries of male and female workers.
It is in a bid to reduce the gender pay gap in the country.
Deputy Jan O'Sullivan says that fact that women earn 13.9% less "isn't good enough".
