Cabinet working on proposal for directly elected mayors in Dublin and Cork

The Government says it intends to bring directly elected mayors to Dublin, and possibly Cork.

It is understood other cities like Limerick, Galway and Waterford had also been looked at, but they have been deemed too small for a directly elected mayor.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy told the Dáil the proposals are due to come before Cabinet.

He said: "Proposals on local government reform haven't yet been brought to Cabinet yet, but there is an intention to bring a directly elected mayor to Dublin, and to possibly Cork as well.

"We are working on those proposals at the moment."