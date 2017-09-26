Cabinet to discuss holding eight referendums over next two years

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will brief Cabinet today on the possibility of holding up to eight referendums over the next two years.

One on the issue of abortion could be held in May or June of next year.

Three other referendums could be held on the same day as a possible presidential election in October 2018.

These could include votes on blasphemy, women’s place in the home and allowing for directly elected mayors.

Others include polls on divorce, giving voting rights in presidential elections to Irish citizens living abroad and reducing the voting age.