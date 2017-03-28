Cabinet to discuss Garda breath test controversy this morning

The cabinet is expected to discuss the Garda breath test controversy when it meets this morning.

Tanaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald will update her colleagues, as the force's Commissioner insists she will stay on in her position.

Noirin O'Sullivan is under pressure after it emerged in recent days that the number of breath tests carried out by Gardaí were exaggerated by almost one million - and thousands of people were wrongly convicted in court for speeding.

Yesterday she expressed her determination to continue with a programme of reform in the force, and said an internal investigation would get to the bottom of the breath tests problem.

Opposition parties are still deciding on how they'll respond to a Dail motion from Sinn Fein calling for the government to sack Commissioner O'Sullivan, who is expected to face questions at the Oireachtas Justice Committee later this week.

It's reported Fine Gael ministers are expressing confidence in her, while the Independent Alliance will discuss its position after cabinet today.