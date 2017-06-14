Cabinet to be reshuffled after Leo Varadkar's expected election as Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar will be elected the youngest ever Taoiseach this afternoon when the Dáil meets.

He is expected to carry out a wide-ranging reshuffle with a number of new faces joining the Cabinet.

Mr Varadkar gas been Fine Gael leader for 12 days and later today he will take over as Taoiseach.

He will secure at least 58 votes in the Dáil and with Fianna Fáil abstaining that will guarantee him victory.

After traveling to Aras an Uachtaráin to collect his seal of office, Mr Varadkar will return to Government Buildings and reshuffle the Cabinet.

He has already appointed his defeated colleague in the leadership race as deputy leader and Simon Coveney is expected to move into the department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Many of the Fine Gael ministers are expected to move portfolios or be given additional responsibilities, like Paschal Donohoe, who will become Finance Minister.

Among those tipped for a call up to Cabinet are junior ministers Michael Ring and Eoghan Murphy, while chief whip Regina Doherty has been tipped to take charge of a department.