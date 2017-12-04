Cabinet to be briefed on progress of Brexit talks

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste will update the Cabinet on the state of Brexit negotiations this morning.

A special meeting has been convened after negotiations on the border over the weekend.

It was hoped that over lunch in Brussels this afternoon British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker would be looking at a menu of offers that could move Brexit talks on.

There is thought to be broad agreement on UK's divorce bill and citizen's rights, but the issue of the border has proven more difficult to resolve.

Officials from Dublin and London had been negotiating for most of the weekend, but there seems to be no deal that keeps everyone happy.

Leo Varadkar wants absolutely to avoid a hard border and checkpoints between north and south, and wants that commitment in writing in Brexit agreements.

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney will present what answers they have to Cabinet this morning, but it is likely they will say not enough has been done by the UK to move talks to the next stage.