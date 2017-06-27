Cabinet signs off on bin charge system that dumps flat-rate charges

The Cabinet has signed off on a new system of bin charges which it says will offer more flexibility for customers.

However, it has scrapped the minimum charge per kilogram of waste which was agreed a year ago.

Communications minister Denis Naughten says his ultimate goal from the new system is to give households a financial reason to recycle.

He says flat-rate charging will be abolished in order to do so.

Mr Naughten said: "I can set the regulatory environment in relation to that and I'm setting the regulatory environment in such a way that allows us as much flexibility as possible, and allows operators to put as many types of charging regimes in place as possible.

"But we are getting rid of the flat-rate charge because that does not incentivise a reduction in the amount going into landfill."