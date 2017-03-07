Cabinet Minister requests legal advice before voting on bill to reduce abortion penalty

A Cabinet Minister has asked for further legal advice before she votes against a bill to reduce the penalty for illegal abortions.

Katherine Zappone has asked for further guidance before deciding how to vote on the bill from the AAA/People Before Profit party.

The bill, debated in the Dáil tonight, would reduce the penalty for abortion from 14 years in jail to a €1 fine.

Ruth Coppinger, who has tabled the bill, says it is an appropriate punishment.

Ms Coppinger said: "They believe a woman who has an abortion in this country should be treated worse than a rapist, should be treated wors than somebody who carries out a violent crime.

"If anyone seriously believes that, there is something mentally wrong with them, because there is no way that that is the case.

"A woman who just simply cannot continue with a preganancy for a whole variety of reasons is not a criminal."