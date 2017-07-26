Cabinet members defend Housing Minister over water crisis in North East

Cabinet colleagues are defending Eoghan Murphy's handling of the water crisis in the North East.

Minister Murphy is briefing colleagues on the water failures in Louth and Meath at this week's cabinet meeting.

Last night, the Minister was challenged by locals over the failure to protect the water supply for Drogheda and nearby areas.

But Independent Alliance minister Finian McGrath has said the failure in the water network is not the Minister's fault.

" I don't think it is acceptable and I think there are major problems within the system," he said

"What I do find acceptable is Minister Eoghan Murphy is doing a great job against the odds of this particular situation and I've great confodence in him and Irish Water that they will have this issue resolved within a matter of days."