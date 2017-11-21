Cabinet expected to approve funds to save hundreds of rural post offices
The Cabinet is expected to approve a fund to save hundreds of rural post offices.
The €30m fund will ensure a five-day-a-week postal service to every house in the country.
It will come with the expectation that post offices diversify their services.
It is being approved by Cabinet today and could save hundreds of post offices that have been under threat of closure.
