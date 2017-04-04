Cabinet briefed about plans for wide-ranging review of policing in Ireland

The opposition is to be asked for its input into a review of policing in Ireland.

The Tánaiste has briefed the Cabinet about plans to establish a panel commission to carry out the root and branch review.

It follows the revelations about fake breath tests and thousands of people wrongly convicted in court for road traffic offences.

Drafting of the terms of reference will also involve consultation with opposition parties and relevant statutory bodies including the Policing Authority, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman and the Garda Inspectorate.

Once this consultation process has been completed, the Tánaiste will return to Government with proposals for the establishment of the Commission and draft terms of reference.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said the review will be wide-ranging.

“What the minister is proposing is to engage here with this house [and] with the opposition's spokesperson in putting together a review that will look at the management and structures of all of the functions of the gardaí - the composition, the recruitment, the training of personnel, the culture, the ethos and the structures and the legislative basis for oversight and accountability.”

The Taoiseach also said he hopes to publish the Fennelly Commission report as soon as possible.

The report looks at the widespread practice of recording phone calls in and out of Garda stations.

Enda Kenny said the report runs to 740 pages and also contains a detailed 85-page summary.

He has passed it to the Attorney General to get clearance for its publication.