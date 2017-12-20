Cabinet approves measures to tackle gender balance

The Cabinet has approved a number of measures aimed at tackling gender balance issues in Ireland.

A symposium is being planned for January at which experts, businesses and unions will discuss how to deal with the gender pay gap.

A review on the number of women on corporate boards is also planned for early 2018.

Ireland has been consistently below the EU average for the number of women at boardroom level.

Meanwhile, a number of Government Departments are trialling gender budgeting, which is where budgets are analysed to assess the different effects they may have on men and women.