Cabinet agrees terms of reference for inquiry into ‘Grace’ case

The cabinet has agreed the terms of reference for an inquiry into the handling of the 'Grace' case.

TDs will be asked to approve the terms tonight, so that the inquiry can get underway as soon as possible.

Senior counsel Marjorie Farrelly, a barrister based in Cork, will be given twelve months to investigate the circumstances of Grace's care.

Junior minister Finian McGrath says no stone will be left unturned by the inquiry.

“All of those areas will be covered, all of those questions will be answered and they will be dealt with in a comprehensive manner.

"There will be no question of any cover-up and and all those allegations will be dealt with by Marjorie Farrelly and the the Commission of Inquiry because these families deserve the truth, deserve to know the facts but, more importantly, at the end of the process they need to know that action is going to be taken.”