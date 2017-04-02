CAB seize assets including drugs and luxury car in investigation into Dublin criminal group

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have carried out searches at twelve locations in Dublin, Kildare and Meath today as part of an ongoing investigations into a west Dublin criminal group.

During the operation the CAB seized large amounts of financial documentation and electronic media.

A luxury car and a small quantity of controlled drugs and drugs paraphernalia were also seized during the operation.

The searches were conducted at private residences and business premises.

The CAB was supported by the special crime task force and the Garda national drugs and organised crime bureau, the Dublin regional armed response unit and Gardaí from Clondalkin and Ronanstown Garda districts.

No arrests were made during this phase of the investigation and no other assets were seized.

The investigation is continuing.