CAB search 10 properties in Dublin in connection with Kinahan gang

The Criminal Assets Bureau has searched 10 properties in Dublin.

It is part of an operation against organised crime, with the Kinahan gang understood to be the targets of this morning's searches.

Properties in Inchicore, Drimnagh and Finglas, were searched and are described as professional offices.

Three high powered cars were seized as was 30 thousand euro in cash and dozens of designer watches.

Professional diamond measuring equipment was also part of the seizure.