Buy toys and electrical goods from reputable sources this Christmas, says National Standards Authority

As we head into the busy Christmas season, we are being urged to buy toys and electrical goods like fairy lights, from reputable sources.

The National Standards Authority says all gadgets and children's toys should, by law, show the CE Mark and logo.

The group's Pat Bracken says safety is important.

He said: "People are extremely busy coming up to the Christmas between work and catching up with friends and we know that.

"It is important never to lose sight of standards that keep us safe so when you're buying toys or Christmas lights please make sure they display the CE Mark on either the product or the packaging.

"That way you can be sure they meet the minumum safety levels set out by European law."

Skateboards and hoverboards are high up many children's Christmas wish list this year.

However, with less than two weeks of shopping left - the NSAI is urging parents to buy suitable protective gear to go with them.

Mr Bracken says it is important to check safety marks on both the equipment and the accessories.

He said: "If Santa is bringing more active toys this Christmas such as a bike, roller skates, a hoverboard or a skateboard - make sure those riding them have the proper protective gear."