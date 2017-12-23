Buskers take to Waterford streets to raise funds for homelessness

Buskers will take to the streets of Waterford today to raise funds for two charities.

The event, Busk Aid, sees musicians rally together all in aid of Tinteán Housing Association and the Waterford Lions Club Christmas Hamper Appeal.

Founder of BuskAid Tadhg Williams told Beat 102 103 how the idea came about.

He said: "We did Busk Aid last year, and I just had an idea, the whole homelessness crisis at the time was very prominent in the news and I said right ok let’s see if we can get a few musicians together and we’ll just go busking for the day, and see how much we can raise for charities.

I put it up as a simple post on Facebook, thinking I would just get three or four of my mates together, and before I knew it we were sitting in our HQ with jumpers with our Busk Aid logo stretched across it, and there were 40 or 50 buskers out."