Busiest day of Christmas season at Dublin Airport today
23/12/2016 - 08:16:30
Today is expected to be the busiest day of the Christmas season at Dublin Airport.
More than 83,000 passengers are due to pass through the airport today in time for the festive season.
Next Friday, December 30, is expected to be the busiest day after Christmas, as passengers both return home and fly out to winter sun and skiing destinations.
The airport reported record high numbers this year with more than 27 million passengers passing through.
