Bus strike may close a number of Irish Rail depots

A number of Irish Rail depots could close as part of the Bus Éireann strike next week.

The shared locations could close with Irish Rail staff refusing to cross picket lines.

A strike at Bus Éireann is due to begin on Monday - with unions entering Workplace Relations Commission talks this afternoon.

Dermot O'Leary of the National Bus and Rail Union says the strike could disrupt more than just Bus Éireann customers.

Mr O'Leary said: "There are a number of shared locations in this country where Bus Eireann have depots that they share with irish Rail and a large number of people have been telling us that they are going to have extreme difficulty passing pickets to depots next Monday.

"And that's a reality, it's unfortunate, but that's it. It's called a moral compass and people understand that when there's a picket on the gate, it's very difficult for any workers, certainly ours, to pass it."