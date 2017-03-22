Bus strike looms as Bus Eireann look to implement cost-cutting measures immediately

Bus Éireann has said there is now "no basis" for reconvening talks with unions and are to implement a list of cost-cutting measures immediately, writes Elaine Loughlin.

The move is likely to now spark an all-out bus strike.

In a letter to staff, Bus Éireann management has said it is "deeply disappointing" that it could not reach agreement with unions and "difficult decisions must subsequently be taken to safeguard our Company’s future".

"Given the unions’ current position, there is no prospect of the situation changing and, as a result, no basis for talks reconvening," Bus Éireann acting CEO Ray Hernan stated.

Meanwhile Transport Minister Shane Ross has said he will only talk to Bus Éireann unions and management once the industrial dispute at the company is solved.

Mr Ross has told the Dáil that his intention during the dispute is "to keep as far away from it as possible and to leave it to the two parties involved".

Writing to staff this afternoon, Mr Hernan said an overall review of the company structure is almost complete but will result in "job losses in some areas but will also provide opportunities in others".

He then outlined 46 measures that will be implemented "immediately".

These include a ban on all unplanned and un-rostered overtime, stricter controls around bus hire and the elimination of "non-essential spend". Staff will no longer be allowed to carry over annual leave which has not been used.