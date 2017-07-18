Bus lanes on motorways one option 'that deserves consideration' to ease traffic, says Minister

Minister Simon Harris says measures to make people leave the car at home, including potential bus lanes on motorways, should get full consideration.

Bus Éireann have called for a bus lane on motorways and the M50 to make their routes more efficient.

The head of the RSA yesterday said the move would cause outrage among motorists.

However, Minister Harris says all measures should be looked at.

He said: "Any innovative suggestions that can promote and improve public transport, and indeed make it more attractive, is certainly something that deserves significant consideration.

"In my own county of Wicklow, particularly in north Wicklow, we see significant traffic jams on roads like the N11 trying to get into Dublin on a daily basis.

"So, if there is anything that can help people leave their car at home and make public transport a more attractive option, it is something we need to look at."