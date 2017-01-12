Bus Eireann workers want better communication with management

Back to Ireland Home

Bus Éireann workers are demanding that the company's management start talking to their employees.

SIPTU says its members are very concerned after the bus network announced it could be insolvent within 18 months.

Willie Noone is the trade unions' sector organiser - he says his members are being kept in the dark: "We're totally disgusted at the way the future of our member's employment is being played out over the media.

"There has been no direct contact with the trade unions and specific details have been leaked to the media and this is causing huge concern to our members and it is not acceptable."
KEYWORDS: bus eireann, workers, communication

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland