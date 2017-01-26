Bus Éireann workers to discuss future of company with unions today
Bus Éireann workers will discuss the future of the company with their unions today.
Staff have refused to enter talks with management while pay cuts are on the agenda.
But bosses have warned major cost cutting is needed to stem multi-million Euro losses.
Bus Éireann lost around €8m last year and yesterday CEO Ray Hernan said they were not 'scaremongering' about the need for change.
