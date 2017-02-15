Bus Éireann unions entering talks attempting to avert next week's strike action

Update 7.17pm: Unions at Bus Eireann have entered exploratory talks to see if they can find a way to avoid next week’s strike.

They're planning an indefinite strike from Monday as the company seeks to impose pay cuts on workers from the 20th.

Both the NBRU and SIPTU say that their members in Irish Rail won’t cross pickets where Bus Éireann staff are striking.

There are at least five joint depots – which could be affected; Galway, Limerick, Sligo Tralee and Waterford.

SIPTU organiser is Greg Ennis: "As far as this trade union is concerned we work within the 1990 trade union industrial act.

"There will be scenarios where people will be working in the same location or the same station or the same area and it is being made clear to us by members of all the sister companies of Bus Éireann that they will not pass pickets, but that is a matter for themselves."

Earlier: A number of Irish Rail depots could close as part of the Bus Éireann strike next week.

The shared locations could close with Irish Rail staff refusing to cross picket lines.

A strike at Bus Éireann is due to begin on Monday - with unions entering Workplace Relations Commission talks this afternoon.

Dermot O'Leary of the National Bus and Rail Union says the strike could disrupt more than just Bus Éireann customers.

Mr O'Leary said: "There are a number of shared locations in this country where Bus Eireann have depots that they share with irish Rail and a large number of people have been telling us that they are going to have extreme difficulty passing pickets to depots next Monday.

"And that's a reality, it's unfortunate, but that's it. It's called a moral compass and people understand that when there's a picket on the gate, it's very difficult for any workers, certainly ours, to pass it."