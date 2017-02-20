Bus Eireann 'trying to slash wages to compete with private operators'

Trade unions have accused Bus Eireann chiefs of trying to slash wages to set the company up to compete with private operators.

As two days of talks opened on a potential €30m cost-cutting plan, Dermot O'Leary of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) warned he was not optimistic for a deal.

The threat of an all-out indefinite strike by drivers, back office staff and other employees hangs over the company as management meet unions at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Unions representing 2,600 staff at Bus Eireann insist they will fight any pay cuts, claiming the situation is not a typical industrial relations dispute and was not caused by them.

Wage reductions of up to 30% have been suggested amid losses of up to 9 million euro for last year.

NBRU general secretary Mr O'Leary said: "I haven't been optimistic. But if there are €9m in losses we are prepared to discuss that and see what we can do."

Mr O'Leary repeated calls for Department of Transport officials and the National Transport Authority to take part in talks as decisions to license private operators have severely hit Bus Eireann's Expressway business.

The union chief also claimed huge pay cuts and other proposed cost-saving measures are more about positioning the company to compete on busy routes with lower cost operators over the next 10 years.

Ray Hernan, Bus Eireann's acting chief executive, has said the company will be insolvent by the end of this year unless an emergency survival plan is urgently implemented

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA), which includes mostly admin staff on lower wages, said there is a will among staff to get a resolution.

"Bus Eireann's service forms the backbone of Ireland's transport network. The will to save it is there from the company's passengers and staff and unions. We now need Transport Minister Shane Ross to do the same," he said.