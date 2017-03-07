Bus Éireann talks to continue this morning

Both sides in the Bus Eireann dispute are back around the talks table at the WRC today.

Discussions will resume at 11.00 o' clock this morning, in a bid to solve the row over changes to pay and services.

The company claims it faces imminent insolvency if it can not cut costs in the next few weeks.

General Secretary of the NBRU Dermot O'Leary outlines what is happened in discussions so far.

"The best way to describe yesterday was the scoping out of positions," said Mr O'Leary

"Whilst we will engage with the company through the WRC, we remain with the view to resolve this will require a buy-in from all stakeholders."