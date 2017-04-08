Bus Éireann talks continue this evening
Talks are continuing this evening by both sides in the Bus Éireann dispute.
Unions and management are back at the Workplace Relations Commission again today, to try and reach a deal over cost cutting measures.
Strike action at the company is now in its 16th day - which is affecting tens of thousands of commuters.
NBRU General Secretary Dermot O'Leary: "The relaity is we have a company here under pressure from the Government to reduce its cost.
"We have a company who has passed that pressure onto its workers in the form of wage cuts and we have a group of workers who are determined to resist that so while the issues are complex they need to be resolved."
