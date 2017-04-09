Bus Éireann talks adjourn: Union reps say som clarity has been brought from talks

Update 10pm: Union representatives at Bus Eireann have said some clarity has been brought about following today's lengthy discussions.

Talks have adjourned for the night at the Work Place Relations Commission in the long-running dispute over cost-cutting measures at the company.

The NBRU says the parties will reflect on a number of issues overnight and reiterated that all sides are committed to reaching a conclusion.

Dermot O' Leary of the NBRU says they will have a lot to discuss tomorrow: "What people need to understand is that there is a cultural change being required of our members.

"And that change, in other companies I have been involved with over the years, it takes sometimes five or six years for those changes to evolve, our members are being asked to embrace that change in a matter of weeks and that is a difficult thing in itself."

Siptu says "the next 24 hours will bring Bus Eireann talks to a conclusion one way or another".

Earlier: Unions and management at Bus Éireann are locked in talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Despite hours of talks so far, both sides have failed to reach a deal over plans to implement cost cutting measures.

Strike action at the company is now in its 17th day - which is affecting tens of thousands of commuters.

Former Transport Minister Noel Dempsey says both sides need to find a resolution: “You have competition coming in in 2019, Bus Eireann has to get their act together, there are several agreements there that hadn’t been implemented.

“They were agreed but they hadn’t been implemented and I would blame management for that.

“I think unions have to be much more realistic, we need a good public transport system in rural Ireland we need it in particular.”