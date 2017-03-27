Bus Eireann strike enters fourth day

Thousands of commuters are facing travel chaos again this morning.

The Bus Eireann strike is now entering it's fourth day with no end in sight to the dispute over cost cutting plans.

The indefinite action by union members is said to be costing the operator who face insolvency, hundreds of thousands of euro each day.

SIPTU organiser Willie Noone says his members are frustrated: "They know they have no choice but to do what they are doing.

"They also know that their time out on the picket line is going to be fairly limited because according to the company themselves they are losing €500,000 a day.

"A seven day strike is going to cost €3.5m.

"If we go on strike for two weeks it is going to be €7m.

"The company has said themselves they have only got €7m left on reserve, so there are only seven days left."

Iarnród Éireann meanwhile is assuring passengers that ALL services are operating on ALL routes today.

Many trains were cancelled last week when drivers refused to cross pickets at the stations they share with Bus Eireann.

However Irish Rail management claim they don't expect any more disruption today and are stressing that they're not part of the strike.