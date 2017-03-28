Bus Eireann strike enters fifth day: SIPTU to ballot Dublin Bus and Irish Rail to strike in support

The Bus Eireann strike has entered its fifth day, amid fears it could spread to Dublin Bus and Irish Rail.

Bus Eireann management is suggesting it may be forced to make compulsory redundancies if unions do not agree to cost cutting measures.

The NBRU says "all bets are off" if the company tries to axe jobs in the troubled company.

SIPTU is balloting its members at Dublin Bus and Irish Rail on taking industrial action in support of Bus Eireann workers.

Dermot O'Leary of the NBRU says he is also exploring that option: "If I'm honest, I'm unsure of the legalities around such a ballot in the first place.

"I am seeking legal advice at the moment from our legal people to see if we are able to even do that."