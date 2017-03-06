Bus Éireann strike action postponed as talks get underway

Thousands of commuters who use Bus Éireann will have a service today.

Unions and management at Bus Éireann will be hoping to resolve their dispute with talks getting underway today.

The NBRU and SIPTU will sit down with representatives from the company at the Workplace Relations Commission at 10.30 this morning.

The NBRU announced a 'Four' Point Plan in advance of the discussions on the Bus Éireann Expressway crisis.

General Secretary Dermot O'Leary outlines some of what they'll be looking for at today's meeting.

"We will oppose any reductions or eliminations of routes," he said.

"The NBRU remain determined to protect the Terms and Conditions of our members as part of any negotiating process, we will also remain consistent with our view that the involvement of all Stakeholders will ultimately be required to achieve an overarching sustainable solution to the issues at the heart of this dispute.”