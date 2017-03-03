Bus Éireann staff going ahead with 'the mother of all public transport disputes'

Management at Bus Éireann said that it is willing to engage in fresh talks aimed at resolving the current dispute.

The NBRU and SIPTU said that next Monday's all-out-strike will go ahead after the company announced a series of cost saving measures which it says is necessary to stave off insolvency by May.

The NBRU yesterday warned members to prepare for "the mother of all public transport disputes".

NBRU general secretary Dermot O'Leary is not confident that talks can resolve the row.

"It's going to be very difficult at this stage I would have thought to bridge the huge gulf between both parties," he said.

"The company seems intent on driving that agenda of saving €30m - and we're not in that space."