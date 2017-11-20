Bus Éireann rostering issue resolved, say unions

Unions at Bus Éireann say a rostering issue that sparked fresh unrest at the company in recent weeks has been resolved.

A number of services in Co Meath were affected - in what the NBRU says was a work-life balance issue for drivers.

The unions say the breakthrough will allow a Labour Court recommendation - that ended a national dispute earlier this year - to come into force on December 3.

Detailed discussions took place on many issues with a second clarification document emanating from the talks.

Dermot O'Leary of the NBRU says everyone at the company can now get on with serving the public.

"Hopefully after a very difficult year for Bus Éireann, for its customers, and for the staff, hopefully come the third of December those new rosters will facilitate a work/life balance for our members, and a proper and full service for the people that are relying on this vital bus service to get them from A to B," he said.