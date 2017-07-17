Bus Éireann proposes a dedicated bus lane on motorways

Bus Éireann wants to see bus lanes introduced on motorways.

The company has made the request as part of a submission to the National Transport Authority.

They are also looking to expand the use of leap cards around the country and to further update their bus fleet.

Bus Éireann's Nicola Cooke says a bus lane on the motorway could encourage more people to leave the car at home by improving public transport lanes.

She said: "If you look at the M50 or the ring roads around Cork and into Limerick, I would say a lot of them would have three or four or even five lanes, and we would be looking for just one of those.

"While some of our vehicles would already use those routes obviously, we would be looking for one lane to be a bus lane, which would mean we would be able to travel quicker than cars and we wouldn't get stuck at pinch points."