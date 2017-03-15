Bus Éireann board to meet after talks break down

Bus Éireann board members will discuss their next move this morning after talks about cost-cutting ended without agreement.

An all-out strike had been deferred to allow for the discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The company accused unions of "inflexibility" after negotiations adjourned late on Monday night, but worker representatives accused management of "intransigence".

It has raised concerns that users of the bus network could be facing delays due to industrial action in the coming weeks.