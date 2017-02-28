Bus breaks down on Luas track, causing delays
28/02/2017 - 16:29:36Back to Ireland Home
The Luas Red Line in Dublin is experiencing delays, after a bus broke down on the tracks.
The vehicle is blocking a tram.
@Luas roadblock outside Heuston station for red line southbound. Would it not just go around ? pic.twitter.com/IKV598soRy— Conor Weir (@TheBearWeir) February 28, 2017
The light rail operator has apologised for inconvenience caused.
We are currently experiencing a delay on the red line due to a broken down bus blocking the tram way.We apologise for any inconvenience— Luas (@Luas) February 28, 2017
According to the Luas website, the Red Line service is operating normally.
Join the conversation - comment here