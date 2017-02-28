Bus breaks down on Luas track, causing delays

The Luas Red Line in Dublin is experiencing delays, after a bus broke down on the tracks.

The vehicle is blocking a tram.

@Luas roadblock outside Heuston station for red line southbound. Would it not just go around ? pic.twitter.com/IKV598soRy — Conor Weir (@TheBearWeir) February 28, 2017

The light rail operator has apologised for inconvenience caused.

We are currently experiencing a delay on the red line due to a broken down bus blocking the tram way.We apologise for any inconvenience — Luas (@Luas) February 28, 2017

According to the Luas website, the Red Line service is operating normally.