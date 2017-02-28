Bus breaks down on Luas track, causing delays

Back to Ireland Home

The Luas Red Line in Dublin is experiencing delays, after a bus broke down on the tracks.

The vehicle is blocking a tram.

The light rail operator has apologised for inconvenience caused.

According to the Luas website, the Red Line service is operating normally.
KEYWORDS: luas, red line, dublin

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland