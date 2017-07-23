Burst water pipe leaves thousands without water in north-east

Thousands of households are without water, following a burst pipe on a major water main in the north-east.

Irish Water crews having been working on the problem since Friday which is affecting parts of Louth and Meath, and say repair works are taking longer than first anticipated

Irish Water is asking customers to conserve water supply until further notice and says it expects that service will resume by 2pm this afternoon.

They also said that there will be temporary water stations available in Drogheda from 10am this morning.