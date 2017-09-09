Burglary and arson attack in 50-year-old man's home in Drogheda

Gardaí are investigating a burglary and arson attack at a house in Drogheda in the early hours of the morning.

It is understood a number of men forced their way into the home of a 50-year-old man

They threatened the man and started a fire in the house before leaving the scene.

Emergency services extinguished the fire and the man escaped uninjured.

No arrests have yet been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact them.