Burglar who asked for job in restaurant returned to steal bag of coins

A burglar who asked for a job in a fast food restaurant later returned to steal a bag of coins, a court has heard.

James Byrne (45) left the premises after staff told him there may be a driving job available but he returned shortly afterwards and stole a bag of coins containing €95 from a back office.

Byrne has 57 previous convictions and is currently serving a two year sentence for a previous burglary imposed in November 2016.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Byrne's offences were usually opportunistic and carried out with some lack of sophistication. His lawyer said Byrne targeted non-dwelling residences such as schools or churches.

Byrne, of Balfe Road, Crumlin, pleaded guilty to burglary at BASE Pizza, Terenure Road East, Dublin on June 19, 2016.

Garda James Duffy told Joseph Barnes BL, prosecuting, that Byrne was captured on CCTV footage and later made full admissions when questioned about the theft.

Gda Duffy agreed with James Dwyer BL, defending, that there had been no threat or confrontation with staff at the time. He said that Byrne apologised for the offence and said he needed the money.

He agreed that Byrne told gardaí he would have genuinely liked to be working.

Mr Dwyer said Byrne had become a grandfather while in custody and had acknowledged he had made stupid mistakes. He had been attending educational courses regularly in prison and was working in the kitchen.

Judge Patricia Ryan adjourned sentencing until May 26, 2017 to allow a probation report be prepared.