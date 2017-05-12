Burglar left mobile phone at crime scene

A burglar, who got away with €40,000 worth of jewellery and a large quantity of cash, made it easy for gardaí to track him down — he left his mobile phone at the crime scene, writes Liam Heylin

Judge Seán O’Donnabháin laughed when he heard that Stephen O’Sullivan of Palmbury, Togher, had left his phone behind him at the scene of the burglary.

Burglary and criminal damage charges arose from incidents in the Glanmire area in the early hours of August 8, 2015.

Judge O’Donnabháin was told that O’Sullivan first cut the wires of an alarm system on a residential property and then carefully cut through a pane of glass in a downstairs window to allow himself gain access to the house.

He then proceeded to take more than €15,000 in cash, comprised of Euro, Sterling and US Dollar notes, as well as the jewellery.

The stolen property and cash were never recovered.

However, O’Sullivan left his Nokia mobile phone behind him.

The householder was particularly upset at the loss of the jewellery as it had sentimental value.

The defendant had been a heroin addict.

“He was stealing to feed his habit,” defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan explained.

He pointed out that his client had worked for most of his life until his drug habit led him into major problems in his mid-30s.

However, over recent times he has been taking steps to address his addiction problems and has not come to garda notice since November.

Judge O’Donnabháin noted the man’s attempts to tackle his problems.

Judge O’Donnabháin remanded the defendant for sentencing on November 3 next to see how he would behave.

This story first appeared in the Evening Echo