Buncrana tragedy will stay with RNLI members 'for a very long time'

A member of the RNLI says the Buncrana pier tragedy will stay with them for a very long time.

Yesterday the deaths of five people at Buncrana pier in March 2016 were ruled as death by misadventure.

Recommendations were made at an inquest for Irish Water Safety to take a permanent role in advising on safety at piers and slipways around the country.

John McArthur, Operations Manager with Lough Swilly RNLI, offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and said the community would continue to rally around them.

"Every one of us will carry that incident with us for a very a long time," he said.

"I'm sure many people will be much more wary of the sea because of it.

"The community is resilient at the same time; it does pick itself up and try to move on."